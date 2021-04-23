Liberty Park disc golf course to open May 16

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The new disc golf course at Liberty Park in Rib Mountain is near completion, it’s expected to be ready in just a few short weeks.

The process for the disc golf course started two years ago and now that the course is designed and cleared, all that’s left is to install the baskets.

With the snow melted and the warmer weather, it’s time to bust out the frolf equipment.

Which is something that’s completely new for the Town of Rib Mountain.

“It’s really exciting, we as a town have been looking at places to put a course over the last few years,” Town of Rib Mountain Supervisor Brad Conklin said.

After looking at several other spots, the Rib Mountain Parks Commission landed at the 13.5 acre Liberty Park, which is a hole in one for the community.

“I bike through here all the time and I’m just happy to be able to stop and put a couple discs in my bags and stop for about an hour and play around,” disc golfer Brian Conklin said.

The nine hole course is centrally located, it’s also the first disc golf course in town.

“You would have to drive to Yellow Banks or Wausau, NTC, there’s really nothing in this local area. So this is designed for people in the neighborhood, kids on their bikes that can come over and shoot 9 holes,” Rib Mountain Parks Commission Member Jerry Muehlbauer said.

The anticipation for the grand opening has been building over time.

“It’s not something that happens quickly and people know that I’m the designer and so I get asked multiple times every week ‘when’s it opening?’” Course Designer Peter Hoover said.

Hoover said he designed the course for all levels of play, not to easy and not too difficult.

“I’m just excited that we’re finally to this point,” Hoover said.

A park survey said people want somewhere to play disc golf, and for hardy Wisconsinites, Liberty Park will be used year ‘round.

“Disc golfers are hard core, there’s people playing this sport in winter in some of the Wausau parks, so we think it will be a good addition and a lot of active individuals that will be out here using this,” Brad Conklin said.

Baskets and signage will be installed the week of April 25 and the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will be on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.