Advertisement

Gov. Evers vetoes Republican bill banning vaccine requirement

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican-backed bills that would have prevented health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and allowed churches to be closed during the pandemic.

Evers said in his veto messages Friday that he objected to the bills because they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic. The action has little immediate effect. There is no state order limiting how many people can gather in churches or any indoor venue, although there are some limited local ordinances. There are also no mandates in place from state or local health officials requiring vaccines for the general public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Bond set at $100K for suspect in Langlade County meth lab

Latest News

Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
Courtesy: YouTube
US Senate candidate makes stops in Rhinelander and Wausau
UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard
For Wisconsin motorists ages 60 and over whose licenses expired after March 12, 2020, they will...
Driver’s license renewal extension period for drivers ages 60 and over to end May 21