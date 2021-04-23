First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances of showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The work week is going to end on a cloudy note with a chance this afternoon into this evening of some scattered showers. A bit cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered rain showers could move in toward dinnertime. (WSAW)

Keep the umbrella handy if you will be out and about this evening. (WSAW)

Have the umbrella handy for this evening. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers possible Saturday and again late Sunday into Sunday night. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Considerable cloudiness on Saturday with rain or snow showers possible. Clearing taking place toward evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Sunshine to start on Sunday then increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

A few rain or snow showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday ahead of a warm front. Rain showers could linger in the morning on Monday, then clouds breaking for some sunshine in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s in Central Wisconsin, while in the low 60s north. Variably cloudy on Tuesday with afternoon scattered showers and storms possible. No severe storms are expected, but a stronger storm could produce gusty winds, downpours, and perhaps small hail. The wet weather is expected to persist Tuesday night and for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a continued risk of showers. Highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy next Friday with highs in the low 60s.

Cool this weekend, warming up for the early work week. (WSAW)

