Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances of showers

Clouds are going to be common for the next few days with some showers possible.
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day.
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The work week is going to end on a cloudy note with a chance this afternoon into this evening of some scattered showers. A bit cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered rain showers could move in toward dinnertime.
Scattered rain showers could move in toward dinnertime.(WSAW)
Keep the umbrella handy if you will be out and about this evening.
Keep the umbrella handy if you will be out and about this evening.(WSAW)
Have the umbrella handy for this evening.
Have the umbrella handy for this evening.(WSAW)
Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers possible Saturday and again late Sunday into Sunday night.
Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers possible Saturday and again late Sunday into Sunday night.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Considerable cloudiness on Saturday with rain or snow showers possible. Clearing taking place toward evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Sunshine to start on Sunday then increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

A few rain or snow showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday ahead of a warm front. Rain showers could linger in the morning on Monday, then clouds breaking for some sunshine in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s in Central Wisconsin, while in the low 60s north. Variably cloudy on Tuesday with afternoon scattered showers and storms possible. No severe storms are expected, but a stronger storm could produce gusty winds, downpours, and perhaps small hail. The wet weather is expected to persist Tuesday night and for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a continued risk of showers. Highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy next Friday with highs in the low 60s.

Cool this weekend, warming up for the early work week.
Cool this weekend, warming up for the early work week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Bond set at $100K for suspect in Langlade County meth lab
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: More showers on Friday and this weekend
Mostly sunny and mild this afternoon with an elevated fire danger.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Chad Franzen's Forecast
Chad Franzen's Forecast
Mostly sunny and milder today with an elevated fire danger.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast