Center helping sexual assault victims opens on Menominee Indian Reservation

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Often times it’s hard to prosecute sexual assault crimes when victims are silenced by fear and embarrassment.

“Sometimes they blame themselves or the perpetrators victim blame and so the victim internalizes that,” Courtney Carlton, a sexual assault advocate for Menominee County Human Services, said.

A family advocacy center opened on the Menominee Indian Reservation to help survivors with the resources to move forward. It has a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE), the only one in the surrounding area, according to the county.

Menominee County Human Services operates the center.

Victims of sexual assault would previously have to drive either to Green Bay or Appleton to receive a forensic examination. It takes about four to six hours to perform a SANE exam and victims have the option to send the results to law enforcement.

“When you have a survivor or victim of sexual assault or abuse, there’s a really high potential for victimization if they can’t get the services that they need right away,” Menominee County Human Services Executive Director Shannon Wilber said.

According to the federal government, more than half of American Indian and Alaska Native Women experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. A statistic that underscored the need to open this center.

“Native Americans are the highest population to be perpetuated against by other people that are not Native American, so that creates a huge problem when it comes to prosecution,” Nicole McNeel, the forensic nurse examiner at the center, said.

Federal data also showed at least 90 percent of perpetrators are non-native.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has jurisdiction over crimes on Indian Country if it’s a felony. If a non-native person commits a crime and it’s a misdemeanor, prosecution falls under the tribal court.

“Tribal court systems don’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute non-natives, so they often go without getting any type of accountability,” McNeel said.

Officials hope this center will put a dent to the violent crimes committed against Native Americans.

