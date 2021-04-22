Advertisement

WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some North Central Region state highways

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will soon lift the springtime posted road weight...
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will soon lift the springtime posted road weight restrictions(WSAW)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will soon lift the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.

Weight restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 26 on the following state highways:

  • WIS 52, Marathon County, from Elm Road to the Shawano County line
  • WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45
  • WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to the north Langlade County line
  • WIS 52, Forest County, from the south Forest County line to Smith Road
  • WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County line
  • WIS 107, Lincoln County, from the Marathon County line to WIS 64
  • WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S
  • WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County J to the Shawano County line
  • WIS 153, Shawano County, from the Marathon County line to US 45

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Columbus
Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Wausau residents speak out on the Derek Chauvin verdict.
Wausau residents react to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.
Wausau selling rain barrels as part of sustainable program
A gavel and handcuffs.
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy May Provide Some Relief for People with Parkinson's Disease
New advances in technology can help those with Parkinson’s (4/21/21)
Jeff, who lives with Parkinson's, notices the benefits of DBS therapy
New advances in technology can help those with Parkinson’s