WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some North Central Region state highways

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will soon lift the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.

Weight restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 26 on the following state highways:

WIS 52, Marathon County, from Elm Road to the Shawano County line

WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45

WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to the north Langlade County line

WIS 52, Forest County, from the south Forest County line to Smith Road

WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County line

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from the Marathon County line to WIS 64

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S

WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County J to the Shawano County line

WIS 153, Shawano County, from the Marathon County line to US 45

