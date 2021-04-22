WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some North Central Region state highways
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will soon lift the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.
Weight restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 26 on the following state highways:
- WIS 52, Marathon County, from Elm Road to the Shawano County line
- WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45
- WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to the north Langlade County line
- WIS 52, Forest County, from the south Forest County line to Smith Road
- WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County line
- WIS 107, Lincoln County, from the Marathon County line to WIS 64
- WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S
- WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County J to the Shawano County line
- WIS 153, Shawano County, from the Marathon County line to US 45
