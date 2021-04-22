Wisconsin passes 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fell for an eighth straight day, even as the state reported 732 new cases spread among 64 counties on Thursday -- 106 more cases than a day ago. The average continued to fall because it moved away from days with more than 900 cases.

The 732 cases were about 12% of the 5,896 test results received in the latest batch from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The positivity rate is on a downward trend from a week ago. The 7-day average for positive tests among all test results, including people tested multiple times, fell to 3.3%.

The state reported COVID-19′s death toll rose from 6,721 to 6,725. That’s right on the 7-day average of 4 deaths per day. There were deaths in Adams, Lincoln, Rusk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waukesha and Waushara counties; death counts in Ashland and Walworth counties were revised. Deaths account for 1.13% of all coronavirus cases in the state.

Wisconsin blew past a milestone 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, as state vaccinators reported almost 80,000 more “shots in the arm” (79,079) Thursday compared to Wednesday’s report. That wasn’t a one-day record -- it’s the 5th biggest one-day increase -- but it brings Wisconsin to a total 4,057,602 doses of vaccine in the fight to end the pandemic.

Counting only state residents, and not people from neighboring states getting vaccinated here, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 41.1% of the population has had at least one vaccine dose, or 2,392,870 people -- and 1,729,140 of them are completely vaccinated, which is 29.7% of the population.

Vaccination numbers continue to soften, however, and the state is seeing more people completing their vaccinations than starting. At least, that’s how it appears with vaccinators’ reports for Northeastern Wisconsin. State health leaders said Thursday that while the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is nearing the point of exceeding demand, there’s more emphasis on reaching people who had difficulty getting vaccinated or have been hesitant to receive the shot.

Statewide, the DHS reports a 7-day average of 44,074 doses administered per day. These numbers can and do change as vaccinators’ reports continue to come in from the past day or two, but that average is trending downward since peaking at 63,318 on April 11.

Only two counties in WBAY’s viewing area best the state average for vaccinations -- Door (57.9%) and Menominee (43.1%). Six are ahead of the state average for completed vaccinations -- Brown, Door, Forest, Florence, Manitowoc and Menominee.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population+Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 108,330 (41.0%) 82,183 (31.1%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,604 (37.1%) 13,892 (27.7%) Dodge (87,839) 28,795 (32.8%) 21,284 (24.2%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,017 (57.9%) 12,189 (44.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 36,862 (35.6%) 28,574 (27.6%) Forest (9,004) 3,343 (37.1%) 2,768 (30.7%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,643 (38.3%) 1,374 (32.0%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,944 (36.7%) 5,577 (29.5%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,251 (35.5%) 5,682 (27.8%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 31,537 (39.9%) 24,094 (30.5%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,134 (35.0%) 10,584 (26.2%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,963 (43.1%) 1,724 (37.8%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,421 (35.4%) 10,900 (28.7%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 74,275 (39.5%) 54,043 (28.8%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,486 (30.5%) 9,947 (24.3%) Sheboygan (115,340) 46,058 (39.9%) 33,418 (29.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,568 (34.5%) 13,850 (27.2%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,132 (29.2%) 5,980 (24.5%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 66,462 (38.7%) 49,185 (28.6%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 192,333 (40.6%) 147,006 (31.0%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 205,434 (37.4%) 154,198 (28.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,392,870 (41.1%) 1,729,140 (29.7%)

The latest DHS data Thursday show more than 1 in 5 teens age 16 and 17 have received at least one dose of vaccine. Only 4.5% have completed their vaccinations -- but that number should start jumping next week when more become eligible for their second dose -- three weeks after vaccinations opened to that age group unconditionally.

Wisconsin is also approaching 4 out of 5 senior adults getting at least one dose, just a couple days behind the national average.

16-17: 20.8% received a dose/4.5% completed

18-24: 29.6% received a dose/16.0% completed

25-34: 36.3% received a dose/22.9% completed

35-44: 44.1% received a dose/28.8% completed

45-54: 46.5% received a dose/29.8% completed

55-64: 57.2% received a dose/36.8% completed

65+: 79.9% received a dose/73.1% completed

The state still lags in getting the vaccines to minorities but is making progress.

American Indian: 24.9% received a dose/18.3% completed

Asian: 34.0% received a dose/19.1% completed

Black: 17.9% received a dose/11.9% completed

White: 38.6% received a dose/28.3% completed Hispanic: 23.2% received a dose/14.0% completed Non-Hispanic: 39.7% received a dose/29.0% completed



CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,403,332 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

592,994 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,817 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,725 died (1.13%)

576,288 are considered recovered (97.3%)

9,009 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Department of Health Services reports 53 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s below the 7-day average of 60 hospitalizations per day. It brings the total to 28,817 hospitalizations, or almost 1 in 20 coronavirus cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Wednesday there were 364 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, and 105 of them were in ICU. It was the first time since February 18 the state had more than 100 patients in ICU at one time. We’ll get updated figures from the WHA later Thursday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 18 COVID-19 patients, one less than Tuesday, with 3 in ICU, which is unchanged.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 29 COVID-19 patients, including 5 in ICU. That’s 4 more in ICU and 6 more patients overall since Tuesday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 219 intensive care beds (14.9%) in the state are open. A total 1,829 hospital beds (16.4%) are unoccupied -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 9 open ICU beds (8.7%) among them, and 106 open beds total (12.4%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 25 open ICU beds (12.1%) and 207 of all bed types (21.7%) open.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,692 cases (+3) (12 deaths) (+1)

Ashland – 1,227 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,666 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,119 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,181 cases (+29) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,345 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,332 cases (+8) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,720 cases (+2) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,282 cases (+3) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,213 cases (+5) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,309 cases (+6) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,704 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,765 (+99) (293 deaths)

Dodge – 11,711 cases (+12) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,575 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,940 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Dunn – 4,575 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,415 cases (+5) (106 deaths)

Florence - 443 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,245 cases (+5) (105 deaths)

Forest - 948 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,859 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,453 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,559 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,993 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,609 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,253 cases (+7) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,081 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,344 cases (+25) (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,322 cases (+3) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,582 cases (+17) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,544 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,980 (+3) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,036 cases (+3) (61 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 7,447 cases (+12) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,353 cases (+16) (185 deaths)

Marinette - 4,066 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,362 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 103,895 (+125) (1,280 deaths)

Monroe – 4,452 cases (+5) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,378 case (+5) (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,589 case (+3) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,376 cases (+15) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,070 cases (+7) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 835 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,807 cases (+13) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,267 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,659 cases (+8) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,218 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,231 cases (+30) (337 deaths)

Richland - 1,295 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,416 cases (+23) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,282 cases (+0) (17 deaths) (+1)

Sauk – 5,685 cases (+5) (46 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,617 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Shawano – 4,666 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (70 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 13,595 cases (+5) (136 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 7,402 cases (+35) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,851 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,502 cases (+3) (40 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,897 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,220 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,309 cases (+1) (133 deaths) (deaths revised -3 by state)

Washburn – 1,421 cases (+7) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,435 cases (+20) (143 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,219 cases (+46) (515 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,858 cases (+5) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,142 cases (+0) (33 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 17,904 cases (+19) (191 deaths)

Wood – 6,888 cases (+9) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 306 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Baraga - 545 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 996 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,108 cases (+13) (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,323 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 997 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,409 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Iron – 915 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 137 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 164 cases

Mackinac - 374 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,018 cases (+26) (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,717 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 392 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 286 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: