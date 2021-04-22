Wausau selling rain barrels as part of sustainable program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is accepting reservations until next month for a new rain barrel program. The cost is $50 for city residents and $75 for non-residents.

🗣 Attention Wausau residents: The utility commission approved a deal on rain barrels for you. 🌦 For Wausau residents... Posted by Mayor Katie Rosenberg on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Many cities in the U.S. have rain barrel programs in place. When a homeowner installs a rain barrel they disconnect their roof’s rain spout and redirect the spout to the barrel. Collecting the rainwater keeps it in the natural water cycle instead of adding it to the sewer system.

The water is then used to water plants and yards. Experts say the water is better for plants as it is not treated like tap water. The water is not for consumption.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.