Advertisement

Wausau selling rain barrels as part of sustainable program

Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.
Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is accepting reservations until next month for a new rain barrel program. The cost is $50 for city residents and $75 for non-residents.

🗣 Attention Wausau residents: The utility commission approved a deal on rain barrels for you. 🌦 For Wausau residents...

Posted by Mayor Katie Rosenberg on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Many cities in the U.S. have rain barrel programs in place. When a homeowner installs a rain barrel they disconnect their roof’s rain spout and redirect the spout to the barrel. Collecting the rainwater keeps it in the natural water cycle instead of adding it to the sewer system.

The water is then used to water plants and yards. Experts say the water is better for plants as it is not treated like tap water. The water is not for consumption.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Columbus
Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Wausau residents speak out on the Derek Chauvin verdict.
Wausau residents react to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will soon lift the springtime posted road weight...
WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some North Central Region state highways
A gavel and handcuffs.
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy May Provide Some Relief for People with Parkinson's Disease
New advances in technology can help those with Parkinson’s (4/21/21)
Jeff, who lives with Parkinson's, notices the benefits of DBS therapy
New advances in technology can help those with Parkinson’s