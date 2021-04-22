Ribbon cutting for Groholski Park in Stevens Point to be held Thursday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Stevens Point’s newest park will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The land for Groholski Park was donated by the wife of John S. Groholski following his death. The park is located along Riverview Avenue in Stevens Point. The public is invited to the dedication and ribbon cutting. It will be held at 2000 Riverview Avenue.

Park upgrades are planned over the next five years. The park is 9.25 acres and includes open green space, a walking path, a gazebo, and a parking area in phase 1. Additional phases will consist of trail connections and a boardwalk to expand the trail within the property.

A new sign unveiling will be included as part of Thursday’s ceremony.

