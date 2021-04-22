Pharmacist follows ‘flutter’ in his heart to help administer vaccines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When the pandemic hit, healthcare retirees jumped back into the workforce to help an overwhelmed industry.

“It was rather immediate because I thought, ‘Wow, this is a way for me to help and be part of the solution,” said Bob Hall, a pharmacist who came out of retirement to work at Prevea Health’s Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic during the pandemic.

Because Hall still holds an active pharmacy license in California and Nevada, it didn’t take long for Hall to join the Prevea Health family.

“The state of Wisconsin made those who had previously held a license or a license in another state, easier for them to work within Wisconsin,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health. “They still go through the normal probate training ...but as far as their licensure goes, the state of Wisconsin was able to speed up that process and allow us a little bit of leeway to get people back into the workplace.”

Hall isn’t the only one to step back into the field. In fact, Dr. Rai said about 70 percent of new hires Prevea Health obtained to work at its vaccination clinics statewide are retirees.

“It’s not just retirees that are coming back. There are people that have left the workforce to maybe stay home with their kids and they looked at this as an opportunity, for a short period of time, to get back out there and help the communities that they were trained to help,” said Dr. Rai.

“It was kind of, for lack of a better word, I’ll say a flutter in my heart,” said Hall. “My heart was beating fast and I thought, ‘Wow, this is something I want to do.”

Hall said it’s a win-win situation.

“The feeling of providing a service is is a good feeling and the patients are happy,” said Hall. “I think it also gives some reprieve to folks working so many hours, they have youth and stamina on their side but that’s tough on anybody.”

Dr. Rai said Prevea’s clinics couldn’t have been done without people like Hall.

“The emotional aspect of, you know, coming back to us, choosing us and wanting to make a difference, wanting to get us to the finish line-- we can just say thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Dr. Rai.

“Until they tell me I’m done, I’m on board,” said Hall.

