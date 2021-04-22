Mosinee looks to succeed through the change

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been two years since Mosinee softball has played a game, but they are looking to prove that they are still the top dogs in the Great Northern Conference.

For starters, they’ve won 11 straight conference titles, dating back to 2009.

“I don’t want to break the streak, or be a part of the team to break the streak, so that’s a goal,” junior Lexi Freiboth said.

In that span, Mosinee has made two state championship appearances and won a title.

“I remember being a freshman when we went to state and that was a really big eye-opener,” senior Jillian Sirny said.

The appearance she was a part of came in 2018. They’ve only played one season since. After a canceled 2020 season, a lot is different.

“Like everything starts from square one again. I feel like I’m back in freshman year and it’s all new again,” Freiboth said.

Aly Gonzalez is ready to pick up where the team left off in 2019 after a difficult playoff loss.

“We haven’t played since two years ago and we are all ready to come out stronger,” Gonzalez said.

Besides the year layoff, they have a brand new coach after Coach Todd Felch stepped down last spring. Kelly Remondini was an assistant for 6 years under Felch. She knows the program well.

“I saw the success that he had over the last 6 years that I was with him, so trying to keep some of the things the same,” Remondini said.

But because of last season’s cancellation, both freshmen and sophomores are brand new to the varsity level without a 2020 season. They have 17 freshmen and six sophomores new to high school softball.

Plenty of new faces, including a new head coach, yet the same desire for a conference title remains.

“We work hard in the offseason, and in practice, and we don’t goof around. We just want to get what we deserve,” Gonzalez said.

If you’d like to hear more, you can listen to the full conversation with Remondini and senior Zoe Gburek here.

