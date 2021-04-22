Advertisement

Mayor Rosenberg hoping for increased shared revenue

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis (WSAW) - The State Legislature is listening to what people living in Central Wisconsin believe needs more funding.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg made an appearance at the Joint Finance Committee hearing at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander to voice her opinion on Wednesday.

Rosenberg said Wausau has been experiencing decreasing shared revenue for over 20 years.

She said the last significant increase for Wausau was when she was in high school.

Rosenberg said additional shared revenue will help pay for needed amenities.

Her main focus is to replace all of the current street light fixtures in Wausau with 145 new led lights.

She said this will save Wausau money on electrical costs for the next 30 years.

“That makes up the second biggest part of our budget behind property taxes, so it’s really important and being able to keep that stable will help us be able to plan for the future or projects, things like that,” Rosenberg said.

Governor Tony Evers’ budget would give a 2% increase in shared revenue which would mean about $81,000 for Wausau.

Rosenberg also said this slight increase will help bring more funding for public safety and the public works department.

