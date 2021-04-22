Advertisement

Les McKeown, who fronted the Bay City Rollers, dies at 65

FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2010 file photo, Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown poses for the media...
FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2010 file photo, Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown poses for the media during a photocall to celebrate the release of the band's career retrospective boxset, 'Rollermania: Bay City Rollers The Anthology' in London. McKeown, the former lead singer of 1970s pop sensation Bay City Rollers, has died suddenly at the age of 65, his family said Thursday, April 22, 2021.  A statement from his family posted on social media said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.”(Yui Mok/PA via AP, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Les McKeown, the former lead singer of the 1970s Scottish pop sensation Bay City Rollers, has died suddenly at the age of 65, his family said Thursday.

A statement from his family posted on social media said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.” The Scottish singer died at home on Tuesday, it added.

Formed at the end of the 1960s, the Bay City Rollers enjoyed huge success in Britain and abroad with their tartan outfits and pop tunes like “Bye Bye Baby,” “Shang-a-Lang” and “Give a Little Love.” They had a fanatical teen following and sold more than 100 million records. Some in the British media called them the “biggest group since the Beatles”.

McKeown was born in Edinburgh to Irish parents and joined the Bay City Rollers in late 1973, replacing founding lead singer Gordon “Nobby” Clark.

Among those paying tribute Thursday was former British home secretary Jacqui Smith, who wrote on Twitter: “One of my first loves. I’m feeling some teen heartache but know it’ll be very real for his family and friends.”

The band split up in 1978 and reunited in 2015 for a string of sold-out performances.

Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers who played multiple instruments including bass guitar and keyboards, died in 2018 at age 70.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Columbus
Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Sen. Baldwin supports plan to allow ages 50-64 to ‘buy into’ Medicare

Latest News

A family lost their son to gases from a manure pit
Gases from manure pose dangers on the farm
Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.
Nielsen: At least 22.8 million watched Chauvin verdict
Local nonprofits seek more volunteers amid pandemic
National Volunteer Week: Local nonprofits seek more volunteers amid pandemic
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines
Early Years Coalition planning online series for parents