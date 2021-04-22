Advertisement

Kaul to launch clergy sex abuse probe

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to launch an investigation into clergy sex assault across Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that it had obtained a letter Kaul wrote to the dioceses informing them that the Department of Justice will conduct a review of clergy sexual abuse.

Kaul invited representatives from the dioceses to a meeting on Monday to discuss the next steps and indicated he would announce the review soon after. The letter also asked the dioceses to preserve any relevant documents or information.

