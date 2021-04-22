First Alert Weather: Bright & milder today, more showers this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine is back for today across the region. Afternoon temperatures are closer to the average for this time of the year, rebounding into the mid 50s to around 60. The fire danger will remain elevated across the region today.

A few clouds and not as chilly tonight. Lows in the mid 30s. Clouds will be common on Friday with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Showers are expected Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

Have the umbrella handy Friday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

The weekend will be far from ideal for outdoor activities. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered rain showers in Central Wisconsin, while some snow showers could be mixed in at times in the north. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lots of clouds again on Sunday with rain/snow showers. High in the upper 40s.

Lots of clouds with rain showers, and a chance of snow showers, especially north. (WSAW)

A warm front will lift northeast on Monday, ushering in warmer conditions to the region. Partly cloudy and breezy with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Variably cloudy on Tuesday and warm with scattered showers and storms possible as the day goes along. Some storms may be strong with downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Times of showers and storms Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday feature clouds with times of rain showers. Highs Wednesday in the low to mid 60s, while in the upper 50s on Thursday.

Mild to cool this weekend. Warmer next week. (WSAW)

