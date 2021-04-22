Early Years Coalition planning online series for parents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Early Years Coalition, a program of the United Way, is planning a series of online programs aimed at helping families transition to a new normal after a year full of changes caused by the pandemic.

The four-part series will focus on topics such as helping children cope with change, building resiliency in children during the pandemic and beyond and how to address the mental health needs of children and families.

Dean Dietrich, supporter and advocate for the Early Years Coalition said, “As we look at our children of all ages, adjusting to what our new world is, so what we really want is to hopefully have something for everyone to look at and say that’s a really good thing for me to do to help my children be successful.”

The sessions are free and will take place every Tuesday in May. To learn more or to sign up, click here.

