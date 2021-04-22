Advertisement

Early Years Coalition planning online series for parents

(WNDU)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Early Years Coalition, a program of the United Way, is planning a series of online programs aimed at helping families transition to a new normal after a year full of changes caused by the pandemic.

The four-part series will focus on topics such as helping children cope with change, building resiliency in children during the pandemic and beyond and how to address the mental health needs of children and families.

Dean Dietrich, supporter and advocate for the Early Years Coalition said, “As we look at our children of all ages, adjusting to what our new world is, so what we really want is to hopefully have something for everyone to look at and say that’s a really good thing for me to do to help my children be successful.”

The sessions are free and will take place every Tuesday in May. To learn more or to sign up, click here.

The Marathon County Early Coalition will be hosting "Helping Transition Children, Youth and Their Families to the Next...

Posted by United Way of Marathon County on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Columbus
Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Sen. Baldwin supports plan to allow ages 50-64 to ‘buy into’ Medicare

Latest News

Local nonprofits seek more volunteers amid pandemic
National Volunteer Week: Local nonprofits seek more volunteers amid pandemic
How small businesses can bounce back and succeed in the pandemic
How small businesses can bounce back and succeed in the pandemic
Role of child life specialists at Marshfield Children's Hospital
Role of child life specialists at Marshfield Children's Hospital
Stevens Point dedicates 7th city park on Earth Day
Stevens Point dedicates 7th city park on Earth Day