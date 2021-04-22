Cultural Conversations: UWSP students hold annual play virtually

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hmong and Southeast Asian American Club will present its annual Southeast Asian cultural play virtually this year.

The student organization debuts a play every year at its “Taste of the Mountain” dinner. Club President Cartoon Vue says it’s an opportunity for the Stevens Point community to learn more about Southeast Asian culture and heritage.

“A lot of the Hmong and Southeast Asian people lived in the mountains,” Vue explained, “so by giving the public a taste of the mountains, it’s like we’re sharing a part of our culture.”

Although this year’s dinner was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vue says the plan will go on.

“We did everything virtually,” Vue said. “I thought that was kind of cool to see the club come together. Even throughout the pandemic, we’re staying connected.”

The play will air on HASEAAC’S Facebook page, Friday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.