Advertisement

Cultural Conversations: UWSP students hold annual play virtually

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hmong and Southeast Asian American Club will present its annual Southeast Asian cultural play virtually this year.

The student organization debuts a play every year at its “Taste of the Mountain” dinner. Club President Cartoon Vue says it’s an opportunity for the Stevens Point community to learn more about Southeast Asian culture and heritage.

“A lot of the Hmong and Southeast Asian people lived in the mountains,” Vue explained, “so by giving the public a taste of the mountains, it’s like we’re sharing a part of our culture.”

Although this year’s dinner was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vue says the plan will go on.

“We did everything virtually,” Vue said. “I thought that was kind of cool to see the club come together. Even throughout the pandemic, we’re staying connected.”

The play will air on HASEAAC’S Facebook page, Friday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
A 40-year-old Ozaukee County man has been cited with solicitation of a prostitute after he...
2 cited for prostitution in Weston after man reports theft of $400
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wisconsin Rapids crash (April 20, 2021)
Minor injuries reported in Wisconsin Rapids vehicle vs. squad crash
Shooting in Columbus
Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife

Latest News

The State Legislature is listening to what people living in Central Wisconsin believe needs...
Mayor Rosenberg hoping for increased shared revenue
The state is proposing $318 million in funds to help assisted living facilities survive after...
Assisted living facilities hoping for $318 million in state funding
A fresh Mosinee look
A fresh Mosinee look
Wausau mayor discusses need for increase in shared revenue to state legislators
Wausau mayor discusses need for increase in shared revenue to state legislators