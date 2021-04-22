Assisted living facilities hoping for $318 million in state funding

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The state legislature is listening to what people living in Central Wisconsin believe needs more funding.

On Wednesday, they held a joint finance committee budget hearing in Rhinelander at the Hodag Dome.

The state is proposing $318 million in funds to help assisted living facilities survive after more expenses from the pandemic.

“We’re at the point where we’re not talking about sustaining the business, we’re talking about surviving,” Park Manor Quality Consultant Debora Klatkiewicz said.

Klatkiewicz said the pandemic has highlighted issues that all assisted living facilities are facing.

“The pandemic and what has come along with it has just been monumental in terms of expenses both for personal protective equipment and other measures to keep the residents and the employees safe, but also the workforce issues,” Klatkiewicz said.

Nursing homes have long been dependent on government funding through the Medicaid program.

Over 40 nursing facilities in Wisconsin have closed in the past five years, there’s also a 23% staffing shortage.

“The funding that we’re requesting will both provide stability, not only for our facilities, but for Wisconsin residents who need that care,” Wisconsin Healthcare Association President and CEO Rick Abrams said.

The plan proposed is a $241 million Medicaid payment increase for nursing facilities.

It also includes a $77.8 million increase to help facilities and workers.

“Our facilities, they raised the wages of their heroes, they provided them bonuses, now that those wages have been increased, we need to at least keep them at those levels,” Abrams said.

Wages were raised during the pandemic to accommodate for the long hours and extra care for the people they served.

More funding also means staffing can stay the same, if not increase.

“When you pair it all away, we need our long term care facilities... Our profession can move forward so that we can continue to meet the needs of Wisconsinites for the future,” Abrams said.

Abrams said this is a non-partisan issue and there’s agreement on both sides to provide more funding for facilities.

