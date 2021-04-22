Annual rose sale going on now to fund youth music scholarships

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner on May 9, and the Wausau Conservatory of Music is helping you to make it an extra special day for mom by holding it’s annual rose sale.

You can order your roses now through Saturday, April 24. Orders will be available for pick-up on Friday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

All proceeds will fund youth music scholarships and programs.

Place your order here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.