Advertisement

Annual rose sale going on now to fund youth music scholarships

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth will strip the thorns off of more than four-thousand long stem...
The Bud Connection in Ellsworth will strip the thorns off of more than four-thousand long stem roses in just this week alone.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner on May 9, and the Wausau Conservatory of Music is helping you to make it an extra special day for mom by holding it’s annual rose sale.

You can order your roses now through Saturday, April 24. Orders will be available for pick-up on Friday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

All proceeds will fund youth music scholarships and programs.

Place your order here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Columbus
Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Wausau residents speak out on the Derek Chauvin verdict.
Wausau residents react to Derek Chauvin verdict

Latest News

A fair amount of sunshine and milder.
First Alert Weather: Bright & milder today, more showers this weekend
Training Keeping Skills Sharp 4/21/2021
Training Keeping Skills Sharp 4/21/2021
Gov. Evers directs state law enforcement to review, update use of force policies
Merrill went through confined space training on Wednesday.
Merrill Fire Department keeping their skills sharp with specialized training