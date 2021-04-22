Advertisement

2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Langlade County have filed criminal charges against two people for their alleged roles in an overdose death.

Police responded to a home in Antigo on April 2 for the report of a person that had overdosed. Emergency crews arrived and administered a drug to counteract the overdose, but the victim died at an area hospital.

Daniel Jaje, 46, and Heather Turner, 51, are both charged with first-degree reckless homicide in addition to other criminal charges related to drug use. Court documents state Jaje and the victim purchased heroin from Turner. Jaje was with the victim at the time of the overdose.

A search of Turner’s home revealed the heroin contained Fentanyl.

Turner is free on bond. Jaje remains in custody. He’s expected to learn April 30 if his case will head to trial. Turner will return to court in June.

