Wisconsin racial justice task force issues recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man is making 18 recommendations.

But the group stopped short Wednesday of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. Jacob Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting.

The group could also not reach a consensus on how to define what constitutes excessive police use of force for the purposes of a statewide definition. The Democratic governor had also proposed creating a statewide definition as part of a package after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The recommendations were announced the day after a jury found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty in Floyd’s death.

