Wisconsin nears 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin appears to be following a national trend that’s seen a softening in vaccination numbers over the past few weeks. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 41,773 more state residents completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. While that’s far shy of the record 56,236 reported April 10, it was almost twice as many as the day before. The 7-day average has fallen to 44,537 doses given per day from a peak of 63,318 on April 11.

The state’s vaccinators have administered almost 4 million doses (3,978,523) to residents and out-of-state residents since December 13. That’s 57,727 more doses than they reported the day before, so we’re likely to cross another milestone for vaccinations on Thursday. The nation hit 200 million vaccinations on Wednesday (see related story).

So far, 40.7% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 2,368,010 residents. The DHS reports 28.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, which is 1,677,365 people. Only three counties in WBAY’s viewing area match or beat the state average for their population getting a shot -- Brown, Door and Menominee -- but seven counties are ahead of the state average for completed vaccinations -- Brown, Door, Forest, Florence, Green Lake, Manitowoc and Menominee. County vaccination rates are listed later in this article.

The White House says nationwide, 80% of seniors received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin is close to that with 79.7% getting a shot, and 72.6% of the state’s seniors are now fully vaccinated. Wisconsin has also seen a boom in completed vaccinations among adults 45 to 64. Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 19.3% received a dose/4.0% completed

18-24: 28.5% received a dose/15.3% completed

25-34: 35.4% received a dose/22.0% completed

35-44: 43.1% received a dose/27.6% completed

45-54: 45.4% received a dose/28.5% completed

55-64: 56.1% received a dose/34.7% completed

65+: 79.7% received a dose/72.6% completed

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 626 new coronavirus cases, down from Tuesday’s 805. The 7-day average fell again to 672 cases per day after another day with over 900 cases last week fell out of the seven-day count. The 7-day average for the positivity rate -- that’s the percent of positive results out of all the tests received -- was 3.5% for a second day. The positivity rate was coming down from 3.8% over the past week-and-a-half, where it had climbed from a low of 2.0% in early March.

Three deaths were added, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 6,721. The state is still averaging 4 deaths per day, but the death rate fell slightly to 1.13% of all cases. The death rate hasn’t been that low since February 24. Deaths were reported in Dane, Marathon, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties; the death count was revised for Sawyer County.

There were 70 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 28,764 people ever hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 treatment. The 7-day average for new patients is down to 61 per day after it jumped with the 100 hospitalizations Tuesday, which we reported was offset by discharges and deaths. However, the state now reports 4.9% of all cases have resulted in hospitalization, up from 4.8%.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population+Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 107,736 (40.7%) 79,864 (30.2%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,390 (36.7%) 13,3346 (26.6%) Dodge (87,839) 28,424 (32.4%) 20,488 (23.3%) Door (27,668) (NE) 15,842 (57.3%) 11,489 (41.5%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 36,571 (35.4%) 27,854 (26.9%) Forest (9,004) 3,281 (36.4%) 2,662 (29.6%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,640 (38.2%) 1,371 (31.9%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,855 (36.2%) 5,510 (29.1%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,148 (35.0%) 5,491 (26.9%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 31,405 (39.8%) 23,340 (29.6%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,037 (34.8%) 10,416 (25.8%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,938 (42.5%) 1,724 (37.8%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,308 (35.1%) 10,729 (28.3%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 73,776 (39.3%) 51,928 (27.6%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,285 (30.0%) 9,851 (24.1%) Sheboygan (115,340) 45,681 (39.6%) 31,942 (27.7%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,411 (34.1%) 13,673 (26.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,102 (29.1%) 5,780 (23.6%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 65,811 (38.3%) 48,129 (28.0%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 191,116 (40.3%) 142,700 (30.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 203,568 (37.0%) 149,929 (27.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,368,010 (40.7%) 1,677,365 (28.8%)

The state still lags in getting the vaccines to minorities but is making progress.

American Indian: 24.3% received a dose/18.0% completed

Asian: 32.9% received a dose/18.2% completed

Black: 17.5% received a dose/11.5% completed

White: 37.% received a dose/27.5% completed Hispanic: 22.4% received a dose/13.4% completed Non-Hispanic: 39.0% received a dose/28.1% completed



Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,403,332 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

592,262 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,764 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,721 died (1.13%)

575,702 are considered recovered (97.3%)

8,972 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the state’s 136 hospitals were treating 350 people for COVID-19, with 99 of them in intensive care units. We expect updated figures from the WHA after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 19 COVID-19 patients, with 3 in ICU. Northeast region hospitals were treating 23 COVID-19 patients, including 5 in ICU.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 243 ICU beds (16.6%) in the state are unoccupied. A total 1,810 hospital beds (16.2%) are open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation. We use terms like “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 16 ICU beds (15.4%) available among them, and 108 open beds total (12.7%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 30 open ICU beds (14.5%) and 219 of all bed types (23.0%) open.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASES AND DEATHS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,689 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,226 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,661 cases (+6) (77 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,120 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,152 cases (+16) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,342 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,324 cases (+9) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,718 (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,279 cases (+5) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,208 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,303 cases (+6) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,700 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,666 (+63) (293 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,699 cases (+9) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,574 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,931 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Dunn – 4,569 cases (+15) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,410 cases (+9) (106 deaths)

Florence - 442 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,240 cases (+7) (105 deaths)

Forest - 946 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,857 cases (+5) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,446 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,557 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,991 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,607 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,246 cases (+5) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,079 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,319 cases (+17) (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,319 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,565 cases (+9) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,542 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,977 (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,033 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,435 cases (+5) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,337 cases (+9) (185 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 4,063 cases (+5) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,360 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 103,770 (+84) (1,280 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,447 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,373 case (+8) (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,586 case (+11) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,361 cases (+9) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,063 cases (+7) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 829 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,794 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,259 cases (+14) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,651 cases (67 deaths)

Price – 1,213 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,201 cases (+37) (337 deaths)

Richland - 1,293 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,393 cases (+44) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,282 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,680 cases (+13) (46 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,612 cases (+6) (24 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Shawano – 4,667 cases (+1) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,590 cases (+15) (135 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,367 cases (+19) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,851 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,499 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,896 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,221 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,308 cases (+3) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,414 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,415 cases (+15) (143 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,173 cases (+48) (514 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,853 cases (+2) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,142 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,885 cases (+16) (191 deaths)

Wood – 6,879 cases (+9) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 301 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 541 cases (+2) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 989 cases (+6) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,095 cases (+17) (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,321 cases (+8) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 997 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,408 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Iron – 913 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 136 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (1 death)

Luce – 164 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 370 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,992 cases (+16) (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,715 cases (+6) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 390 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 282 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: