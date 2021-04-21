VACCINE TEAM: Decrease in demand means availability at Marathon County clinic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Demand for vaccines appears to be declining in Wisconsin as just 28% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says requests for the vaccine from healthcare providers are down 30%, and it says many vaccinators are canceling doses they thought they’d need. The agency says the vaccination effort might need to pivot to provide more education to people who are hesitant.

You won’t have a hard time finding an appointment at the state’s vaccination site here in Marathon County, officials say. Click here to register for a vaccine at the site through the DHS website.

In the third week of Marathon County’s COVID vaccine clinic, there are plenty of shots ready for people’s arms.

“We can give 400 doses a day, so as long as we have that, we want to keep that full,” said Judy Burrows of the Marathon County Health Department.

The DHS has said it expects several waves of people to get the vaccine, a possible sign that Wisconsin may be nearing the second wave of people who will need more time and information before making the decision to be vaccinated.

“We’re seeing a little bit of a drop right now, but we have lots of open appointments and we have the vaccine,” Burrows said.

They’re taking advantage of the ability to block off large chunks of appointments. The county is taking the drop as a chance to build an avenue for businesses to get their employees vaccinated starting next week.

“We can work with them to block a set amount of time for the number of employees that they have,” she said.

Their goal is to make it easy and work around their busy schedules.

“We can work individually with the businesses to say, well, how many employees, what time of day works best for you, and what logistically is going to make sense for their business,” Burrows said.

To register your business, contact the Marathon County Health Department at (715)-261-1900 or email health@co.marathon.wi.us.

