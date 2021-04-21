UWSP baseball keeps pace in league race, split with UWW

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team (17-4, 12-2) kept pace at the top of the WIAC standings by splitting a doubleheader with No. 8 UW-Whitewater (18-3, 12-2) on Tuesday at Zimmermann Field. UWSP dropped the first game, 11-1, before rallying with a 7-3 win in game two.

Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) backed up his WIAC Athlete of the Week honor earned earlier in the day with a five-hit performance. Over the two games, he hit for the cycle with a home run in game one and a double and triple in game two.

Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) matched Simmons with his seventh home run of the season in game two.

Quin Henwood (Appleton, Wis./North) had two hits in game two with an RBI and run scored.

Game 1 - UWSP 1, UWW 11 (7)

The Warhawks jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two innings with three home runs in the first inning and three more hits in the second.

Simmons led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to right, his seventh dinger of the year.UWW got another run in the seventh on a solo home run to complete the run-rule victory.

Casey Pickering (Naperville, Ill./Neuqua Valley) settled down after the first two innings to last 6.0 in the start. He struck out four.

Game 2 - UWSP 7, UWW 3

Simmons tripled with one out in the bottom of the first and scored on an error to make it 1-0 in favor of UWSP. It was his program record 14th career triple.

The fourth inning started with a single from Simmons. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) followed with a single. Comer then belted a three-run home run to left giving UWSP a 4-1 lead. Lucas Luedtke (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) walked and scored on a double from Henwood. Two batters later, ripped a single to center for a 6-1 lead.

Tommy Duddleston (Chicago, Ill./De La Salle Institute) kicked off the seventh with a single to right. Simmons then hit a double to put two in scoring position. Nelson plated a run with a sac fly for a 7-2 lead.

The Warhawks got a run in the ninth, but UWSP held UWW at bay for the win.

Nick Carpenter (Lake Mills, Wis./Lake Mills) improved to 3-0 on the year with 5.0 innings of work. He struck out five. Austin Syvertson (Randolph, Wis./Randolph) tossed 3.0 with two strikeouts. Sudney Ferry punched out on in an inning of work.

The Pointers and Warhawks face off again on Friday (April 23) in Whitewater. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.