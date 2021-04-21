Suspect in Kenosha tavern shooting charged with homicide

Advertisement

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By Associated Press
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar faces multiple homicide counts.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

Authorities say Vinson got into a fight at the tavern, came back with a handgun and opened fire. Cedric Guston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson were killed. Three others were hurt. Vinson would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

