Riverfront Rendezvous returns to Stevens Point this summer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Riverfront Rendezvous Community Festival will return for the 36th year July 2-4 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point.

The festival will feature three stages of musical entertainment along with a number of family fun activities. Admission is free.

Musical performances will include Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Gangstagrass, Purple Veins, Stetsin and Lace, Christopher Gold Band, Conscious Pilot, Donnie Pick and the Road Band, Tae & The Neighborly, Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, Frugal Stu & The Coupons, Thy Dirty Deuce, Madtown Mannish Boys and Sara Crow and the Strangers.

Other activities include lumberjack shows, inflatable games, obstacle courses as well as the Carp Classic fishing competition, and cornhole and horseshoe tournaments. The weekend will end with a fireworks show over the Wisconsin River.

The Stevens Point Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department says COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.