Advertisement

Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.(Source: Procter & Gamble, KDKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You might have to pay more for Pampers, Luvs, Always, and Tampax products this fall.

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.

The Company … has started the process of implementing price increases on its Baby Care, Feminine Care and Adult Incontinence product categories in the United States to offset a portion of the impact of rising commodity costs,” a press release said.

Starting in mid-September, P&G said it will charge retailers like Walmart, Target and Costco roughly 5% to 9% more.

Stores can then decide whether to pass along the costs to consumers.

Kimberly-Clark also said this month it will increase some of its prices, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
A 40-year-old Ozaukee County man has been cited with solicitation of a prostitute after he...
2 cited for prostitution in Weston after man reports theft of $400
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wisconsin Rapids crash (April 20, 2021)
Minor injuries reported in Wisconsin Rapids vehicle vs. squad crash
John Carter booking photo
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with rape, kidnapping that occurred in 2000 at Fox River Mall

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Smudge
Pet Project: Meet Smudge
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the...
Arkansas to honor favorite son with annual Johnny Cash Day
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
LIVE: White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Crews respond to snowy crashes on I-41. April 21, 2021
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: State Patrol responds to multiple crashes in Dodge, Washington Counties
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week in a letter to colleagues that she had sent a new...
Pelosi floats new proposal for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission