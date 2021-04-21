Pet Project: Meet Smudge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Smudge is a 7-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after not getting along with another cat in the household where she lived. Therefore, she would be best being the only pet in a household. She likes to be near people and even has a little attitude, once in awhile.

For more information about Smudge, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

