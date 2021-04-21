Advertisement

Organization plans to challenge Ten Commandments law

FILE: The Holy Bible
FILE: The Holy Bible(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - A Wisconsin organization that opposes religious displays on public property says a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools is unconstitutional.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Madison, says the law is “an attempt to sneak religion and Christian nationalism into public schools.”

The foundation says it will challenge any displays that go up in schools. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill designed to protect schools and teachers from lawsuits that might arise from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Some attorneys and school administrators also warned the legislation is unconstitutional and would lead to costly and unwinnable legal fights.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
A 40-year-old Ozaukee County man has been cited with solicitation of a prostitute after he...
2 cited for prostitution in Weston after man reports theft of $400
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wisconsin Rapids crash (April 20, 2021)
Minor injuries reported in Wisconsin Rapids vehicle vs. squad crash
John Carter booking photo
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with rape, kidnapping that occurred in 2000 at Fox River Mall

Latest News

Wisconsin racial justice task force issues recommendations
Marathon County’s mass vaccination site officially opened at North Central Technical College's...
Number of COVID cases growing in Marathon County, new vaccine options for employers
Dairy Breakfast planned for June 6 in Mosinee
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Drug Take Back Day
Drug Take Back Day