Advertisement

Number of COVID cases growing in Marathon County, new vaccine options for employers

Marathon County’s mass vaccination site officially opened at North Central Technical College's...
Marathon County’s mass vaccination site officially opened at North Central Technical College's (NTC) campus Tuesday, April 6.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is reporting a steadily growing number of new COVID-19 cases.

In the last three weeks, county health officials reported a 200% increase from March 27 to April 17. The number of cases grew from 52 to 166.

The Community Vaccination Clinic in Marathon County will now offer employers and organizations the opportunity to get employees or members vaccinated during a dedicated block of time. Available clinic times are held Tuesday-Saturday between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. This clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine and is open to individuals aged 16 years or older. Businesses can call 715-261-1900 or email health@co.marathon.wi.us for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
A 40-year-old Ozaukee County man has been cited with solicitation of a prostitute after he...
2 cited for prostitution in Weston after man reports theft of $400
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wisconsin Rapids crash (April 20, 2021)
Minor injuries reported in Wisconsin Rapids vehicle vs. squad crash
John Carter booking photo
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with rape, kidnapping that occurred in 2000 at Fox River Mall

Latest News

Wisconsin racial justice task force issues recommendations
Dairy Breakfast planned for June 6 in Mosinee
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Drug Take Back Day
Drug Take Back Day