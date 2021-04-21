Number of COVID cases growing in Marathon County, new vaccine options for employers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is reporting a steadily growing number of new COVID-19 cases.

In the last three weeks, county health officials reported a 200% increase from March 27 to April 17. The number of cases grew from 52 to 166.

The Community Vaccination Clinic in Marathon County will now offer employers and organizations the opportunity to get employees or members vaccinated during a dedicated block of time. Available clinic times are held Tuesday-Saturday between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. This clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine and is open to individuals aged 16 years or older. Businesses can call 715-261-1900 or email health@co.marathon.wi.us for more information.

