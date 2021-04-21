Lt. Gov. stops in Stevens Point, touts state budget

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor, Mandela Barnes is on the road, trying to boost support for the latest state budget.

He was in Stevens Point Tuesday at the Central Rivers Farmshed.

It’s a non profit that partners with local farms and food business to try to get locally grown food to local customers.

The lieutenant governor says there’s a lot of help for Wisconsin farmers and other small businesses in the latest state budget.

“Wisconsin’s right agricultural heritage. Our economy relies on it. Our communities rely on it. It’s just who we are,” says Barnes.

The $91 billion budget is getting the once over by the Republican controlled state legislature before it gets sent back to the governor.

