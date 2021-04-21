Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 50: Curling for Gold

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Matt Thums pick up a gold medal for team USA in the Wheelchair Curling- B World Championships last week. More importantly, they qualified for the World Championships in the fall.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the skip of the team, Thums, about the journey, how the moment felt and what his team’s last two goals are on the road to the Paralympics in 2022.

