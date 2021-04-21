Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 50: Curling for Gold

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Matt Thums pick up a gold medal for team USA in the Wheelchair Curling- B World Championships last week. More importantly, they qualified for the World Championships in the fall.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the skip of the team, Thums, about the journey, how the moment felt and what his team’s last two goals are on the road to the Paralympics in 2022.

To listen to the other Hilight Zone episodes, you can go to this link.

UWSP baseball keeps pace in league race, split with UWW
Stephanie Hauser talks making history, challenges ahead for WIAA
Stephanie Hauser named WIAA executive director
