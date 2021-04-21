Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: State Patrol responds to multiple crashes in Dodge, Washington Counties

Crews respond to snowy crashes on I-41. April 21, 2021
Crews respond to snowy crashes on I-41. April 21, 2021
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON and DODGE COUNTIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers from the Fond du Lac Post are responding to multiple crashes along I-41 in Washington and Dodge Counties.

Traffic cameras show near white out conditions on the interstate south of Lomira.

LIVE TRAFFIC CAMERAS: https://511wi.gov/

Conditions could worsen again Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Wisconsin. Th

From the National Weather Service: “Scattered snow showers are expected to continue across portions of north-central, central, and east-central Wisconsin this afternoon. These snow showers have a history of producing sudden reductions in visibility to less than a mile. Slushy accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces within the heavier snow showers. Slippery spots may be possible on colder road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Motorists should slow down and turn on their headlights if they encounter any brief reductions in visibility due to the scattered snow.”

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

Early Wednesday morning, First Alert Traffic followed a number of crashes and lane closures in Brown County and Outagamie County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office called bridges and overpasses “exceptionally slippery.”

The Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay was closed for about one hour due to multiple crashes.

