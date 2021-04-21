Advertisement

First Alert Forecast - Chilly with flurries and snow showers Wednesday

By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Another cool, unsettled and somewhat cloud-filled day, will continue Wednesday as temperatures struggle to climb back into the 40s for the afternoon.  Light rain and snow showers will remain possible for much of the day, with very little amounts of liquid expected by the time the showers end late Wednesday afternoon.

Flurries and snow showers throughout the day
Flurries and snow showers throughout the day(WSAW)

Warmer conditions will quickly return for Earth Day (Thursday) as the wind shifts to the west and ushers in some warmer temps with 50s for the afternoon.  Expect more 50s for Friday, with clouds building throughout Friday afternoon.  The next weather maker arrives Friday night and lasts into Saturday, with light showers possible throughout early Saturday afternoon.

Drying out and warming up for Earth Day Thursday
Drying out and warming up for Earth Day Thursday(WSAW)

Skies will temporarily clear out for Sunday as another stronger storm system, takes shape for early next week which should push our daytime highs into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon.   A strong cold front will push through Wisconsin Wednesday, bringing cooler than average temperatures (again) for the beginning of May.

Temperatures will remain more seasonal going into the first week of May
Temperatures will remain more seasonal going into the first week of May(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

