Door County prepares for busy season amid pandemic

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) - In Door County, tourism plays a major role in the local economy.

“How tourism goes is how our local economy goes here,” said Destination Door County director of communications Jon Jarosh.

In 2019, Door County’s tourism industry had an impact of about $480 million on the economy and supported over 3,000 jobs.

Despite the pandemic, the folks at Destination Door County consider themselves lucky.

“I think we fared better than a lot of destinations around the state, so I think that put us in a better position heading into this year,” Jarosh said.

Foremost Resorts Door County vice president Denise Stillman manages four hotels across the county, two seasonal and two year-round.

“Last year when we closed for nine weeks for the pandemic it was unprecedented for us to do that. We opened back up, very skeptical of how our season was going to be and we were very successful even towards the end of the year last year. This year, things are looking the same,” Stillman said.

Now Stillman’s biggest concern is finding enough staff. She typically hires international students to work at her properties.

“Last year, we weren’t able to get at all and this year is looking very unlikely that we are so we have to work with what we have, cross-train the people that we do have and work a little bit harder and a little bit smarter,” Stillman said.

County officials say they’re ready to get back to business, while still taking precautions.

Area lodgers are already seeing increased bookings in the months ahead.

“A lot of the indicators that we look at this time of year, pandemic or not, are up. In some cases, substantially. I think if you look at what’s happened in travel in the last year or so, there’s a lot of pent up travel demand,” Jarosh said.

Destination Door County is encouraging people thinking about traveling to Door County to book your trips in advance.

