Dairy Breakfast planned for June 6 in Mosinee

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Partnership for Progressive Agriculture will host a dairy breakfast June 6 at Swiderski Equipment in Mosinee.

The menu features scrambled eggs, pancakes, pure maple syrup, cheese curds, and ice cream. Dairy breakfasts are held to give people an up-close look at a farm’s operation and highlight the importance of agriculture in the state.

CLICK HERE for event details and ticket information.

Swiderski Equipment is located at 820 Old Hwy 51 N. in Mosinee.

