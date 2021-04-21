Dairy Breakfast planned for June 6 in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Partnership for Progressive Agriculture will host a dairy breakfast June 6 at Swiderski Equipment in Mosinee.

The menu features scrambled eggs, pancakes, pure maple syrup, cheese curds, and ice cream. Dairy breakfasts are held to give people an up-close look at a farm’s operation and highlight the importance of agriculture in the state.

CLICK HERE for event details and ticket information.

Swiderski Equipment is located at 820 Old Hwy 51 N. in Mosinee.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.