Advertisement

Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife

Bodycam footage shows the officer shooting the girl, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.
Shooting in Columbus
Shooting in Columbus(MGN)
By Associated Press and Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police have shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus. The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd.

Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she fell.

Police say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carter booking photo
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with rape, kidnapping that occurred in 2000 at Fox River Mall
Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
Beginning Monday, April 19th, you will see three familiar faces take on new roles in...
Three NewsChannel 7 anchors to take on new roles
A 40-year-old Ozaukee County man has been cited with solicitation of a prostitute after he...
2 cited for prostitution in Weston after man reports theft of $400
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Tourists at the beach in Door County.
Door County prepares for busy season amid pandemic
Stephanie Hauser talks making history, challenges ahead for WIAA
Stephanie Hauser talks making history, challenges ahead for WIAA
Wausau residents speak out on the Derek Chauvin verdict.
Wausau residents react to Derek Chauvin verdict
Stephanie Hauser named WIAA executive director
Stephanie Hauser named WIAA executive director