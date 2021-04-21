Advertisement

Audit: Wisconsin economic agency’s performance improving

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new audit shows the performance of Wisconsin’s economic development agency is improving but still lacking. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its biennial review of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday.

The report says WEDC largely complied with state law in the fiscal year 2019-20. Auditors noted, however, that the agency didn’t always award tax credits for wages paid as required by law and sometimes waited more than a year to revoke tax credits for businesses that didn’t live up to their contracts.

The audit also noted that since WEDC was created in 2011 only about third of award recipients created their planned number of jobs.

