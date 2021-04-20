Advertisement

You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Jason Pientka

By Dale Ryman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “My goal is to paddle the whole Wisconsin River, all 436 miles, as fast as I possibly can.”

Born and bred in Stevens Point, Jason Pientka’s passion for being on the water comes naturally.

” I grew up on the Wisconsin River.”

But his love for rafting came later in life.

“12-15 years ago I was a huge fisherman,” Pientka said. “Next thing you know I seen somebody with a kayak crossing the rapids fishing. I was like, that’s what I need a kayak. Well, next thing you know I’m kayaking across the rapids to my fishing spots.”

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA FOR DALE, YOU CAN EMAIL HIM HERE.

He honed his craft while being a dad. Once his daughter grew up and moved out, Jason moved to the U.P.

“2.5 years ago I moved up there. I wanted be a raft guide and that’s what I wanted to do for a living.”

It was there he met his girlfriend, Megan Easterling, also a raft guide.

“She knows I’ve got that little bit of crazy in me, but she backs me every part of it,” Pientka said with a laugh.

His latest craze...kayaking the Wisconsin River. 436 miles, faster than the current record of 150 hours.

“One of the big crucial things if I’m going to break this record is endurance and fatigue,” he said.

Add in another 26 dam obstacles.

“There’s a lot of homework involved to it. Lot of studying the river, knowing where to get out, where to put back in. Where to avoid around the dams.”

Longtime friend Jesse Mendieta will be part of the support team following along on land.

“If there’s an emergency, hey I need you over here at this spot. Just drop what I’m doing, go and help him out,” said Mendieta.

“It is a big mental game, too. You’ve really got to be on top of it,” added Pientka.

Record or not, his goal is to finish it off into the Mighty Mississippi.

“I hope to find out what I’m actually capable of. I’m curious to see how fast I can do it.”

As of Monday night, Jason has paddled 373 of the 436 miles. His journey started at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14. His record clock expires at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Megan tells me he’s sleeping in Muscoda, with 63 miles to go. But Jason had a rough Monday and is unsure if he’ll be able to finish. A great ride regardless.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Beginning Monday, April 19th, you will see three familiar faces take on new roles in...
Three NewsChannel 7 anchors to take on new roles
John Carter booking photo
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with rape, kidnapping that occurred in 2000 at Fox River Mall
Stratford senior Jacob Skroch's weight loss took him from 270 pounds at his heaviest down to...
A life-changing transformation for Stratford’s Jacob Skroch
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

Latest News

You Know You're From... Stevens Point
You Know You're From... Stevens Point
The Wisconsin Concrete Park is open to the public anytime of day.
Concrete dreams at Wisconsin’s Concrete Park in Phillips
Crews start reconstruction process on North 3rd Ave.
Small budget limits road improvements but Public Works soldiers on
According to Ken Johnson, Prevea Health’s Chief Medical Officer, COVID-19 mitigation protocols...
Do COVID-19 safety protocols affect the immune system?