Stevens Point Common Council approves Point Motel and Maytag projects

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Common Council is going forward on two projects that will replace the Point Motel and Maytag laundry building.

The Point Motel vote passed seven in favor and three against, with one abstention. The land will be acquired by Lockre Development out of Wausau. The plan will tear down the motel and replace it with apartments to be built on the site.

“People will say we have enough apartments, but we don’t. The housing needs, cover the whole spectrum. It’s not Just about apartments, it’s about covering the needs that have been identified in our housing study,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

With the project, Lockre can earn up to $2.2 million dollars in incentives from the city. Half of that amount would come up front if when certain aspect are met with the city, the other half would come from the TID district. If at any point before the groundbreaking, the city still has time to back out of the agreement if standards are not met. But the Stevens Point Community Development Director Ryan Kernosky says that’s unlikely.

The other project that was approved was for the city to purchase the Maytag property for $315,000. The plan is to create a road connecting from Isadore to Division Street. The move will allow students better access to businesses and restaurants on Division Street.

“Having a corridor that connects will not only allow pedestrian type access but it will also make it easier for those who are visiting Stevens Point for campus to find campus,” Mayor Wiza said.

The next step for is for the design process to begin for both projects. There will be permitting for the Point Motel project that will need to be approved by the city in the future.

