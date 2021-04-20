Pandemic-delayed ribbon cutting to be held Tuesday at Riverlife apartments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverlife Apartments will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the housing development on the east side of the Wisconsin River. It’s a project that has been in the works for more than a decade.

The city of Wausau began buying properties along the Wisconsin River in 1995, cleaning up contaminated land and preparing the area for future development.

Initial developers, Frantz Community Investors and Barker Financial proposed a mixed-use concept for the area including some ground-level retail and office space along with apartment units. The project stalled in 2017 after millions in construction bills went unpaid and created legal issues between the city, contractors, and developers. Frantz and Barker were later removed from the project.

Gorman & Company, a Madison-area development company, appeared as frontrunners to restart the project, but backed away and encouraged the city to go with the local team led by Mitch Viegut, Dr. Fritz Riveron, and Bob Ohde to finish it off.

Their team formally took over the project in June of 2019. The first tenants moved in one year later. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed their formal ribbon-cutting until now.

The apartments have bike racks, underground parking, balconies and patios, and workout facilities. There are no vacancies.

The development group will soon start phase two of their project, construction on a complex of condominiums. The team is also hoping to develop another complex near the WOW building. They are one of two proposals up for a vote by the Wausau Economic Development Committee on Thursday.

Committee members will choose between the $8 million proposals from the local developers that rely on $688,000 in taxpayer-funded incentives and a $24.9 million project from an out-of-area developer that adds $2.5 million in tax increment financing. Both proposals look to add more apartments and commercial space to the northern part of the area.

