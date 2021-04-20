Advertisement

Minor injuries reported in Wisconsin Rapids vehicle vs. squad crash

Wisconsin Rapids crash (April 20, 2021)
Wisconsin Rapids crash (April 20, 2021)(Bring's Cycling and Fitness)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Only minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 8th Street S and Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Mike Potocki said the crash remains under investigation.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Bring’s Cycling and Fitness has a surveillance camera that captured the crash in the distance. It shows a squad with its emergency lights activated crossing Riverview Expressway heading south. As it crosses the intersection it’s struck on the passenger side causing it to roll on its roof.

No other details have been released.

