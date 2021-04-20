Advertisement

Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident

(KCRG)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 46-year-old man is dead after a farming accident Monday afternoon in the township of Merrill.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Paramedics from the Merrill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene just before 4 PM on Monday for a call of a man pinned underneath a tractor.

When arriving, emergency personnel found a 46-year-old male victim pinned underneath a tractor. He was extricated and life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary indications suggest that there was a large truck stuck in a field, and that the victim, who was operating the tractor, was attempting to remove the stuck vehicle when the tractor overturned and he became pinned underneath it. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

A name of the victim is expected to be released Wednesday after family can be notified.

