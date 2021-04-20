VACCINE TEAM: Homebound adults in central Wisconsin face barriers to getting COVID vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 80% of people over 65 in Wisconsin have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Wisconsin DHS. Homebound adults make up a portion of the remaining 20%. And Newschannel 7 has learned that if you can’t get to a clinic, it’s hard to get a vaccine in central Wisconsin.

A viewer in Shawano County reached out to Newschannel 7 and said she’d been trying with no luck to get a vaccine. County health departments, the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic all said they could likely help people who need transportation to a clinic, but said nothing was set yet to deliver vaccines to patients who can’t leave the house.

Hometown Pharmacy is the only provider that offered to deliver a vaccine, though a Hometown official says they typically only deliver vaccines to patients in the communities they serve, such as Merrill and Plover.

The Wisconsin DHS did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Healthcare providers and counties provided several explanations as to why they’re not able to vaccinate homebound people. In Marathon County, the health department says homebound people are not being prioritized because they’re believed to have less of a risk of exposure to COVID-19 than people who are going out in public.

A Marathon County Health Department official also says there are many logistical challenges to packing up a vaccine in cold storage and driving it around a neighborhood for people.

“They come in 10-dose vials. So if you take that vial out, you have to give out those doses within that 12-hour period or you waste them. So it’s obviously more efficient if you keep the vaccine in one place and have people come to the vaccine, than it is to take the vaccine out to 10 different places,” said Judy Burrows of the Marathon County Health Department.

Burrows says it would take a single-shot vaccine like the Johnson & Johnson that’s currently on pause for it to make sense for the county to administer vaccines at home.

But she’s not counting it out for the future, as the county wants everyone who is looking for one to get a vaccine.

“We want everyone who can be vaccinated, to be vaccinated. Like that’s what’s going to get us out of this kind of year and a half of craziness we’ve been going through,” Burrows said. “I am confident that there’s a day and a time when this individual is going to get what she needs.”

In Madison, UW-Health is able to bring vaccines to its patients, as is a pharmacy near Milwaukee.

But state data shows central Wisconsin counties have a larger proportion of people who are 65 and over than those areas. For example, people 65 and older make up 20% of Shawano County’s population where our viewer lives, while they make up just 13% of Milwaukee County’s population.

In a study titled “The Epidemiology of the Homebound in the United States,” researchers found that “in 2011, 5.6% of the elderly, community-dwelling Medicare population, about 2 million people, were completely or mostly homebound.”

