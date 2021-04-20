Advertisement

Gov. Evers: $50M in grants will support kids’ learning opportunities, mental health

(WILX)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers says $50 million in grants is available to support mental health programs for Wisconsin school-aged kids.

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why investing in learning opportunities and our kids’ mental health and well-being is so important,” said Gov. Evers.

The “Beyond the Classroom” grants will provide funding of up to $500,000 per non-profit organization. Up to $25 million will be available for programming during the summer months of 2021 and an additional $25 million will be available in the 2021-2022 school year and the following summer months.

Grants will be awarded to non-profit organizations that serve school-age kids both virtually and in-person outside of school and during the summer months.

Organizations interested in learning more about the “Beyond the Classroom” grants can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carter booking photo
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with rape, kidnapping that occurred in 2000 at Fox River Mall
Beginning Monday, April 19th, you will see three familiar faces take on new roles in...
Three NewsChannel 7 anchors to take on new roles
Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
Stratford senior Jacob Skroch's weight loss took him from 270 pounds at his heaviest down to...
A life-changing transformation for Stratford’s Jacob Skroch
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather - Remaining cool Tuesday with light showers possible
100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in 24 hours; state reports 805 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
The percent of eligible residents that have gotten one dose or fully vaccinated...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
Monitor reports Lincoln Hills showing “vast improvement” from last site visit