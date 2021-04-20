Gov. Evers: $50M in grants will support kids’ learning opportunities, mental health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers says $50 million in grants is available to support mental health programs for Wisconsin school-aged kids.

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why investing in learning opportunities and our kids’ mental health and well-being is so important,” said Gov. Evers.

The “Beyond the Classroom” grants will provide funding of up to $500,000 per non-profit organization. Up to $25 million will be available for programming during the summer months of 2021 and an additional $25 million will be available in the 2021-2022 school year and the following summer months.

Grants will be awarded to non-profit organizations that serve school-age kids both virtually and in-person outside of school and during the summer months.

Organizations interested in learning more about the “Beyond the Classroom” grants can sign up here.

