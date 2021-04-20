Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Remaining cool Tuesday with light showers possible

By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Limited sunshine will return Tuesday morning as temperatures continue to remain 10-15° below average for this time of year. As a few smaller systems move through Wisconsin Tuesday and Wednesday, a few more showers (rain and snow) will continue at times during the afternoons both days.

Expect warmer conditions for Earth Day (Thursday) as temperatures return to the 50s later this week.  Shower chances remain fairly low Thursday and during the day Friday, with a small chance for evening showers Friday and lasting into Saturday.

Long term- while there will be a quick run up in temperatures early next week, most of the rest of April will remain cooler than normal with high temps occasionally in the 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s at times throughout the end of the month.

