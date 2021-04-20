Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Chilly Wednesday with Occasional Flurries and Light Showers

By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Expect warmer conditions for Earth Day (Thursday) as temperatures return to the 50s later this week. Shower chances remain fairly low Thursday and during the day Friday, with a small chance for evening showers Friday and lasting into Saturday.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WSAW)

Long term- while there will be a quick run up in temperatures early next week, most of the rest of April will remain cooler than normal with high temps occasionally in the 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s at times throughout the end of the month.

Quick warm up early next week
Quick warm up early next week(WSAW)

