Concrete dreams at Wisconsin’s Concrete Park in Phillips

The Wisconsin Concrete Park is open to the public anytime of day.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Concrete Park is the first thing you see when you enter Phillips, and it catches your eye. Off to the side of the road stands sculptures made up of glass and concrete and what appears to be a random assortment.

“It’s an art environment that you won’t find anywhere else, not only in Wisconsin but the whole United States,” Friends of Fred Smith, executive director Pamela Retzlaff said.

The group “Friends of Fred Smith” runs the park that at first glance makes you wonder what in the world it is.

“I think people just are flabbergasted. They can’t take it all in at once,” Friends of Fred Smith president Gay Marschke said.

237 sculptures cover the park, all of them made in the span of 16 years between 1960 and 1976. They range from horses to fish and even memorials.

That man crazy enough to produce something like this was Fred Smith. After retiring in the 1960′s with arthritis, Smith decided to make the statues against the wishes of the community and even his wife.

“Every time he created something, the people of the area would say ‘now what is he doing,” Marschke said.

Through arthritis, Smith created the sculptures using whatever materials he could find. Chicken wire and wood fill the insides. Deer and horse skulls shaped the heads of those statues.

“If you can call somebody driven to create, he was,” Marschke said.

And 50 years later, through weather difficulties like a large one in the late 1970s, yet each one is still standing.

“It’s amazing that we’re able to keep these statues stand as the weather as much as they do,” Marschke said.

The Friends of Fred Smith, a non-profit started to oversee the park, maintain the conservation of the statues. When an arm falls off, they coordinate professionals to come in and fix them.

The park is free to the public anytime, but they do rely on donations to keep it running. For more information, you can visit their website.

