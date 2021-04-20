Bookshop Co-op bringing awareness to issues

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new virtual book store is working to bring books and literacy to Central Wisconsin.

The Bookshop Co-op in Stevens Point began in November 2020. They’re hoping books will bring the community together to discuss critical issues.

“We want to cater to as many people as we can so that the book shop is a community space,” Bookshop Co-op member and owner Clint Jones said.

After realizing the lack of book stores in the Stevens Point area, Bookshop Co-op owners Lyn Ciurro, Haily Johnson and Jones saw a need in the community.

“We really felt that creating a book store would be a really great way to have these discussions about literacy and create access to new books,” Johnson said.

As a business, the Bookshop will have community workshops to discuss various books on social topics such as race and gender, opening doors otherwise left closed.

“Being able to have sometimes difficult conversations about relevant topics such as what racism looks like in our community and what sustainable community development looks like,” Ciurro said.

Right now, workshops are done virtually. They hope to connect with new people all around the Central Wisconsin area while introducing them to something new.

“These conversations are happening… it’s not that we’re gonna be starting the conversations, it’s that we want to provide a space and a framework for these conversations to take place,” Jones said.

While the store is virtual for now, Bookshop Co-op plans to have a storefront come June 2021 for folks to browse, meet, and engage in conversation.

“If we sell a bunch of books, that’s fantastic, but if we have a bunch of books on our shelves and we have a bunch of people talking, that’s way better,” Jones said.

After they open their storefront in Stevens Point, their next step is to have a mobile book store to serve other communities. Follow the link to Bookshop Co-op’s website for additional information.

