Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

