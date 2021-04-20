2 cited for prostitution in Weston after man reports theft of $400

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Ozaukee County man has been cited with solicitation of a prostitute after he called police to report the theft of $400.

Everest Metro Police responded to a Weston hotel during the early morning hours of April 15 after a man reported he had given money to a woman and she did not hold up her end of their agreement.

The man initially told police he had worked more than 120 hours that week and needed a massage. He said he went online to mind a masseuse around 9 p.m. He said she arrived at the hotel and he paid her through Paypal. He told police she said she forgot her lotions in the car and then never returned.

When questioned again, the man later admitted he found the woman on a site known for prostitution. The incident report states both the woman and the man confirmed with each other they were ‘not the police’.

Police say they’ve identified the woman. She’ll be issued two citations related to prostitution and she’ll be referred to the district attorney’s office for charges of theft.

